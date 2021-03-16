Arrests

3/8 at 12:56 a.m. Earic Zabon Shakur, 54, of Stewart Lane, Augusta, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, theft by receiving stolen property, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, failure to inform law enforcement of a firearm and criminal forfeiture of property.

3/8 at 3:24 p.m. Jordan Anastasoff, 26, of Bornheimer Place, Scarborough, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/8 at 9:17 p.m. Joseph Reali, 28, of Austin Street, Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs).

3/8 at 10:21 p.m. Jason Clair, 45, of Beverly Drive, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of attaching false plates and habitual motor vehicle offender.

3/9 at 9:15 p.m. Zachary Jackson, 32, of Bel Air Estates, Fryeburg, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

3/9 at 11:48 p.m. Alex Javonni Pedroza, 27, of C Street, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, attaching false plates and fugitive from justice.

3/10 at 12:48 p.m. Mark Smart, 30, of Riverside Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

3/13 at 10:20 p.m. Aaron Thiboutot, 28, of Dutton Hill Road, Windham, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/8 at 9:58 p.m. Rodney Genthner II, 35, of Cushing Road, Friendship, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

3/9 at 9:34 a.m. Richard Letourneau, 55, of Farley Road, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/9 at 11:15 p.m. Norman Turner, 60, of Youngs Lane, Phippsburg, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Justin Kittredge on a charge of failure to inform law enforcement of a concealed handgun.

3/10 at 9:48 p.m. David James, 24, of Baybridge Road, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on a charge of failure to notify law enforcement.

3/12 at 10:13 a.m. Lindsay Wright, 35, of King Road, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons at Union and Pleasant streets by Chief Scott Stewart on a charge of operating after license suspension.

3/12 at 11:26 p.m. Stephen Johnson, 47, of Seafarer Lane, Bath, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

3/13 at 6:40 p.m. Paul Prosser, 62, of Prosser Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Christopher Bible on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

3/8 at 9:42 a.m. Assist resident on Maine Street.

3/8 at 4:14 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

3/9 at 10:30 a.m. Alarm call on Maurice Drive.

3/9 at 11:36 a.m. Alarm call on Bibber Parkway.

3/10 at 10:11 a.m. Motor vehicle crash at Maine and Elm streets.

3/10 at 3:49 p.m. Welfare check on Bath Road.

3/10 at 4:11 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

3/11 at 4:35 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

3/12 at 1:21 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street.

3/12 at 5:24 p.m. Miscellaneous complaint at Baribeau Drive and McKeen Street.

3/13 at 12:46 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Pleasant Street and River Road.

3/13 at 8:27 p.m. Alarm call on Harpswell Road.

3/13 at 8:31 p.m. Alarm call on Swett Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 63 calls from March 8-14.

