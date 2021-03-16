Gorham legislator introduces bill to aid veterans

Rep. Maureen “Mo” Terry, D-Gorham, has introduced a bill to provide “personalized and proactive support” to members of the military who are transitioning to civilian life in Maine, according to a press release from the Maine Legislative House Democratic Office.

The bill, LD 542, would establish a two-year pilot project to conduct outreach and support services to veterans returning from active duty. It would be administered by the Commissioner of Economic and Community Development in consultation with the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services.

“Compared to other states that have large military bases surrounded by organizations geared toward transitioning vets to civilian life, Maine is at a disadvantage in terms of attracting hardworking veterans retiring from service,” Terry said.

“This legislation will help make Maine the destination of choice for some of the 200,000 transitioning active-duty military members and their families each year, providing a pipeline of talent to Maine employers and boosting Maine’s workforce for years to come.”

This bill was first introduced during the last session but had not made it through the legislative process when the Legislature adjourned early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A work session for the bill will be scheduled.

Baxter Memorial Library ‘most loved’

Parents have voted Gorham’s Baxter Memorial Library to receive the “Most Loved Library in Greater Portland” award from Hulafrog, a website that posts fun and educational activities for parents with young children.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts, but our efforts would not be successful without our wonderful patrons who make it all worthwhile,” the library posted on its website at baxterlibrary.org.

Yardscaping tips to protect watershed

Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District has tips to help homeowners protect Gorham’s Tannery Brook watershed while also producing beautiful lawns.

“You can have a healthy lawn that’s safe for you, your family and pets to play on by reducing your use of fertilizers and pesticides,” the district said in a post on the town of Gorham’s website.

It recommends choosing varieties of grass that like to grow in Maine – look for mixes that include more ryegrass and fescues, which are evergreen or perennial tufted grasses.

“These grasses need less food and water to grow,” the district wrote.

For more information, visit cumberlandswcd.org/yardscape.

