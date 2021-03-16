Arrests

Christopher M. Howard, 20, of Westbrook, on Feb. 11 on a charge
of violating a protective order on Paige Drive.

Sarah C. Day, 28, of Narragansett Street, Gorham, on Feb. 13
on charges of failure to appear after bail, violating condition
of release and failure to provide correct name on Narragansett Street.

