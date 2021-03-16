Arrests

Christopher M. Howard, 20, of Westbrook, on Feb. 11 on a charge

of violating a protective order on Paige Drive.

Sarah C. Day, 28, of Narragansett Street, Gorham, on Feb. 13

on charges of failure to appear after bail, violating condition

of release and failure to provide correct name on Narragansett Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: