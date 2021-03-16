Sweets for the sweet

First Congregational Church of Gray is seeking messages of hope, humor, peace and inspiration to be placed on a sign board in front of the church. Adults and children who have permission from a parent or guardian are invited to participate. Messages for the sign must be six words or fewer and can be submitted via phone or the church’s Facebook page. Gift certificates to B & R Dairy Bar Prizes will be awarded as prizes. The contest runs from April 1 through June 30. Call the church at 657-4279 for further details.

Good dirt

Members of the Gray Recycling Committee are teaching both composting and permaculture through Gray-New Gloucester Adult and Community Education. The committee has been organizing a Compost Coalition to renew and support an interactive curriculum-focused and community service-oriented approach to composting programs. The coalition is composed of community volunteers, composting allies and GNG High School teachers. To get involved, join the Recycling Committee. Visit msad15.org/adult-education/ for classes on recycling and composting.

CEDC Mural Project winners

The first winning entry in Gray’s Community and Economic Development Committee Mural Project is by eighth grader Hailey Carson.

Up to three additional winning entries will be selected in May by the Gray CEDC, which is awarding $100 to each winner as part of a mural art project at Gray’s Town Hall. The contest is open to all ages – Gray residents and GNG students – who submit original artwork. Submissions using copyrighted photos, images or slogans will be disqualified. Send a .jpeg image of the design to [email protected] and include name, phone number, town and, if applicable, parent/guardian contact information and grade level. All submissions become property of the Town of Gray CEDC. Visit graymaine.org for more info.

Blueberry Festival seeking volunteers

Gray’s new 2020 comprehensive plan envisions more community events like the fifth annual Gray Blueberry Festival set for Aug. 14 (with 6-foot social distancing measures in place). To help plan this year’s fun-filled event, two to three more residents who are passionate about building community are needed to meet online once a month starting this month. Current committee volunteers include: event organizer Lacy Antonson, town council liaisons Bruce Foshay and Sharon Young, Town Planner Kathy Tomabarelli, the Gray Lion’s Club, Rachel Lyn Rumson, Manny Archibald, Roger Dery, Karen Fuller, Renee Robbin, Cindy Somes, Jeannette Carr, Ray Poulin and Cookie Begin, New faces joining the committee so far this year are Jen Servadio and Mikell Perry. For more information, visit facebook.com/grayblueberryfestival/ or email [email protected]

Legion’s monthly blood drive

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 30 at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: