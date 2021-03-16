Shakespeare’s Hamlet addresses the players who will later perform a play before his uncle, the usurper and murderer of his father the King. He exhorts them in their performance “to suit the word to the action and the action to the word,” reckoning that the unity of word and deed is a rarity in the world of theater.

I reckon that it is even more of a rarity in the world of government and politics. There the stage is crowded with big promises (the Word) followed by shallow actions (the Deed), or no action at all—except what further fills the bulging pockets of the rich.

I listened to President Biden address the nation on March 11. His message was only about 30 minutes, such brevity itself unusual. I was struck by his direct and plain speaking aimed at meeting specific overwhelming problems, problems engulfing us the people, our nation, and the world. He focused on two problems–the deadly virus and the disabled economy. His answer was the bold action he had taken. He had guided a $1.9 trillion bill through Congress slated especially to meet and overcome the two problems by beating the virus for everyone and by putting actual and meaningful dollars in meaningful amounts directly in people’s hands. This simultaneously gave his words authenticity and his action a potent relevance. He was uniting word and deed.

He also uttered a Word not often heard from people in government and politics. “The job of government,” he declared, “is to protect the people.” What we often hear instead are promises “to serve the people.” Mr. Biden is staking out a different ethic. It is the ethic of a leader, not just a follower. The safety and well being of all the people have priority, he is saying.

We the people should realize how lucky we are to have a leader, one who knows and practices the unity of word and deed.

John Rensenbrink,

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: