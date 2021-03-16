Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  3/23  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  3/24  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  3/23  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  3/23  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  3/24  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  3/24  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission

Wed.  3/24  7 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Thur.  3/25  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Thur.  3/25  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  3/23  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Thur.  3/25  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

