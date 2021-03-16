Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 3/23 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 3/24 4 p.m. Transportation Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 3/23 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 3/23 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 3/24 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 3/24 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission
Wed. 3/24 7 p.m. School Board Workshop
Thur. 3/25 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 3/23 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Thur. 3/25 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
