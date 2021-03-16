Washington has agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be official until the new league year starts Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick – or “FitzMagic” – gives Washington more experience at football’s most important position after it released Alex Smith. The team now has Fitzpatrick, journeyman-turned-playoff standout Taylor Heinicke and Coach Ron Rivera favorite Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback.

Washington also has the 19th pick in the draft and could use one of its first few selections on a QB of the future. Fitzpatrick would be in the mix for the present on what’s expected to be a one-year deal.

Fitzpatrick is joining his ninth different NFL team at age 38 after stints with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. He started seven and played in nine games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Harvard graduate who was a seventh-round pick, 250th overall, in the same 2005 draft where Smith went first, has since appeared in 165 NFL games, all in the regular season. He has 223 touchdowns, 179 interceptions and thrown for 34,977 yards.

SAINTS: New Orleans is bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract.

The move announced by Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis comes on the heels of Drew Brees’ decision over the weekend to retire and provides Winston a chance to compete with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’ next starter under center.

Winston entered the NFL with high expectations after winning the 2013 Heisman Trophy and being selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. He started five seasons for the Buccaneers, who allowed Winston to walk in free agency in 2020 after opting instead to sign Tom Brady.

BRONCOS: Denver exercised star linebacker Von Miller’s 2021 option.

The move engages the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million contract Miller signed in 2016 in the aftermath of his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance.

It also guarantees him $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary.

Tuesday was the deadline to exercise his option or Miller, who turns 32 this month, would have become an unrestricted free agent. The Broncos tweeted without comment an image of Miller celebrating the team’s Super Bowl triumph five years ago.

Miller has recovered from a freak ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season, and he recently was cleared of off-the-field concerns when the local district attorney’s office declined to bring charges against him following an unspecified investigation by the Parker, Colorado, police department.

BEARS: Chicago and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. have agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023, the team announced.

Edwards had a career-high four sacks and seven quarterback hits after signing with Chicago prior to last season. He has 14 1/2 sacks and 30 QB hits over six seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Bears.

Chicago’s defense ranked 11th overall last season. The Bears made the playoffs despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row, then got knocked out in a convincing wild-card loss at New Orleans.

JAGUARS: A person familiar with negotiations says Jacksonville and former Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million and includes $29 million guaranteed, the most significant move for new coach Urban Meyer in his NFL debut.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because neither side can make free agent agreements official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Griffin’s agent, Buddy Baker, tweeted “Duval,” a nod to the city’s rallying cry and an apparent public confirmation of his client’s move east.

VIKINGS: Minnesota agreed to terms on a contract with former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson according to his agency.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Tomlinson started every game for the Giants over the last four seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama. In 2020, Tomlinson had 3 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. His agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal with the Vikings on Twitter.

