PORTLAND – Mom was called home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2021. She was 85. She was born in Portland on Oct. 10, 1935, a daughter of Roy L. and Frances V. (Noiles) Stokes. She lived in Portland for eight years, then moved to Stanwood Park area of South Portland. She attended Holy Cross School in South Portland and Cathedral High School in Portland, graduating in 1953. She married Robert P. Fournier on her 18th birthday in 1953, making their home in Portland. Together they had six children. She was a stay-at-home mom for 17-plus years until divorced in 1971.

Carolyn then worked for the lunch program at Jack Junior High School for one and a half years, then as a waitress at Agnellio’s (later called Esposito’s) from 1973 to 1989, working some shifts in the role of cook.

In 1990, at age 54, Carolyn was hired as a Psych Tech for Jackson Brook Institute in So.Portland for almost eight years. She was unfortunately “downsized,” among many others, on her 62nd birthday in 1997. NOT to be discouraged because of her age, she was determined to take advantage of the job retraining offered at the Training Resource Center, learning computer and upgrading her skills. Rewarded for her efforts, in early 2000, she worked as a temp in the personnel office for U.S. Census 2000. In August of 2000, almost 65, she was hired as Medical Records Clerk for Integrated Behavioral Healthcare. She enjoyed “the best job I’ve ever had, working for, and with, a great group of people.” She was there for almost 12 years when the office closed its doors in 2012; thus Carolyn retired four months short of her 77th birthday.

During Carolyn’s stay-at-home-mom time, baking was one of the joys in her life. She was known around the neighborhood for the cut-up animal cakes she made for her children’s birthdays, as well as tons of various cookies, homemade bread, and loads of popcorn. There was always something good to eat in her kitchen. And we loved it!

In the summers, the family piled in the car and went to Sebago Lake State Park every weekend when weather was good, and she brought a feast with us. We have many good memories there.

Carolyn loved to read, play solitaire, cribbage, family games, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, watch movies, and enjoy family and friends. I remember a table being set up in the living room with puzzles that we all worked on and enjoyed. For a while, she even dabbled in photography, and took some pretty good pictures.

In 1982, she married William “Bill” E. Bird. They enjoyed a trip every year, sometimes by car and sometimes on a bus tour. Twice monthly, they attended the events at Owl’s Head Transportation Museum and also went to Acadia National Park the weekend after Labor Day each year. They thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company and wit. They were married for 20-plus years when Bill passed away in 2003. They were members of the First Baptist Church on Canco Road, Portland.

Carolyn was predeceased by her oldest son Paul R. Fournier; her parents; her stepfather, Frederic E. Irish, Sr.; and her beloved uncle and aunt, Harold “Doc” and Violet “Byie” Stokes. Also predeceased by her first husband (father of her children).

She is survived by her children, Donna M. Zahn (husband Chris) of Lewiston, Stephen A. Fournier (wife Joyce) of South Carolina, Diane T. Lee of Portland, Linda Kasnadi of Portland, and Robert J. Fournier, Sr. of Portland; stepchildren, Nancy B. Lachance of Florida, William W. Bird of Brewer, and Donald D. Bird of Florida; her stepbrother, Frederic E. Irish Jr. (wife Janet) of Maryland; grandchildren, Donnette A. Fournier of Portland, Fred L.Fournier (wife Becki) of New Hampshire, Randy (wife Kelly) and Thomas Homic of Michigan, Jeremy T. and Eric S. (wife Caitlin) Gurney of Fryeburg, Jennifer N. Strout of Portland, Craig A. Lee of Minnesota, Robert J. Fournier Jr. (wife Lindsay) of Georgia, Ben Fournier of Texas, Beth Fournier of Minnesota, Christina M. Zahn of Fryeburg; four stepgrandchildren, Kristan B. Sampson of Sanford, Dr. Sarah C. Lachance of Florida, Corey L. Bird of Augusta, and Love M. Call of Farmington; also 12 great grandchildren, six step-great grandchildren, and six step-great, great grandchildren.

The family wants to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to wonderful family and friends for their time, devotion, and compassionate, loving care given to mom at home since being diagnosed with multiple myeloma February 2020. We surely could not have done it without you!

Thank you Donnette Fournier, Jennifer Strout, Patti Clukey, Annette Silver, Stephanie Alasadi, Susan Rawding, and Josiane Mutangana. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to Hospice of Southern Maine for their guidance, support, and compassion during this past year.

The family will be holding a private service. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., noon at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. To express condolences or participate in Carolyn’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

