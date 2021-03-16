Portland police are investigating a racially motivated attack against a woman who they say was targeted because she is Asian.

A 38-year-old woman was harassed and her car was damaged during the incident around 2 p.m. Monday as the woman walked to her vehicle near 471 Forest Ave., according to police. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime and police will coordinate with the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

The victim told police that she and her children were sitting in her vehicle when an agitated man made eye contact with her and started yelling at her to “go back to where she came from,” according to Portland police. The man was described as white and appearing to be in his 40s.

As the victim attempted to move her vehicle to create distance between her and the suspect, he kicked her driver side mirror, snapping it from its bracket and piercing a large hole in the frame, police said.

The woman told police she frequently sees the suspect walking along Forest Avenue.

“To be the target of such a racist and hate-induced crime cuts directly against everything we stand for in the city of Portland,” Chief Frank Clark said in a statement. “Our detectives will be working diligently to identify this offender and bring justice to this victim.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 874-8575. Anonymous information can be left on the Crime Tip line at 874-8584 or sent by text with the keyword PPDME to 847411.

