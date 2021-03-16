South Portland resident Jackson Wilson, a 2020 graduate of Cheverus High School, shows off his puck handling ability during the Armstrong Skills Competition March 12. The event, held at Thompson’s Point in Portland, was put on by Maine Mariners coach and Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong to bring the hockey community together and raise money for small business coronavirus relief. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster
Keegan Knight, 16, of Exeter, New Hampshire, competes in the part in a fastest skater contest during the Armstrong Skills Competition at Thompson’s Point March 12. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster
Tyler Johnson, a 2020 graduate of St. Joseph’s College, takes part in a puck handling competition. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster
Maine Mariners forward Ted Hart was deemed the fastest skater in the 18 and older division at the Armstrong Skills Competition March 12. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster