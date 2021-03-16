South Portland’s police chief says he will resign next month to take a private sector job in Massachusetts.

Police Chief Timothy B. Sheehan, who was hired just 14 months ago, submitted his resignation letter Friday to South Portland City Manager Scott Morelli. Sheehan’s resignation is effective April 12, according to his letter.

“Some things have changed in my personal life regarding my immediate family and an opportunity in the private sector came up suddenly that will pull me back to Massachusetts,” Sheehan said without saying what that opportunity is. “I can assure I was not looking for employment elsewhere when these family circumstances arose and this opportunity presented itself. It was a terribly difficult decision for many reasons, most notably all of the professional men and women that make up the South Portland Police Department.

“I have greatly enjoyed every single moment I have served as your chief, and I will miss the community, city employees, and all of my personnel immensely,” he added.

Sheehan is one of at least five police chiefs in southern Maine who have either retired or announced plans to leave over the past four months. Though none have commented publicly on whether challenges over the past year influenced their decisions, Sheehan did mention those issues in his resignation letter.

“Our department has done phenomenal work throughout the most difficult year I have seen law enforcement experience in my 34 years of service to our profession,” Sheehan wrote. “The challenges COVID-19 and nationwide civil unrest have brought to this agency are unprecedented and the heroic and courageous efforts put forth have enabled the South Portland Police Department to enhance its reputation throughout the state as an incredibly, professional police department.”

Sheehan participated in a Black Lives Matter rally last June. Roughly 300 people marched from the high school down Highland Avenue to the police station, chanting “Say His Name, George Floyd.” Standing in front of the police station, Sheehan asked the crowd to kneel and pray that no other acts of police violence involving a black person ever happen again.

“Let me tell you, racism doesn’t live here,” Sheehan told the crowd, drawing cheers from the protestors.

Sheehan took over as police chief in January 2020, succeeding long time Chief Ed Googins. Sheehan had been chief of police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for 10 years and been with that department for 32 years.

Related South Portland picks new police chief from Massachusetts

Sheehan received numerous commendations, notably for providing tactical support to the Boston Police Department following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Morelli declined to elaborate on the city’s plan for hiring a replacement. He said Sheehan’s annual salary was $107,307.

In addition to Sheehan, Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly Jr. and Scarborough Police Chief Robbie Moulton each announced they would retire in July.

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts retired in January and Freeport Police Chief Susan Nourse retired in December.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: