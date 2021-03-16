GOLF

Tiger Woods is back in the game – digitally, at least.

Woods has signed a long-term partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning the 15-time major champion to an industry he once dominated with EA Sports.

The deal was announced Tuesday, nearly a month after Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs.

It’s possible Woods may never return to the PGA Tour, where his 82 victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time, but his name and likeness will be used exclusively in the “PGA Tour 2K” franchise. Woods was not among the players included in last year’s 2K game, and it’s unclear if he’ll be added or if his name or image will be used on the cover. A news release from 2K said only that Woods would be an executive director and consultant.

Woods was partnered with EA Sports for 15 years, and the “Tiger Woods PGA Tour” series is among the most successful sports video games ever. Woods and EA Sports parted in 2013, four years after news of Woods’ extramarital affairs tarnished his public image.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open on Tuesday because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.

The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday.

“For the moment I need to fully recover from my back problem and start to get ready for the upcoming clay court season in Europe,” Nadal said in a statement.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month’s tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands. At the Australian Open he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

HOCKEY

OBIT: A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by the puck during a game, his club and the league said.

Defenseman Timur Faizutdinov was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday when he was struck by a puck hit from the neutral zone.

Faizutdinov collapsed and was treated on the ice by the team doctor and paramedics before being taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.

The Junior Hockey League said Faizutdinov died Tuesday after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days.”

Dynamo said upcoming games in competitions, including the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin with a minute’s silence for Faizutdinov.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in international soccer after nearly five years away — and he announced it to the world in his own inimitable way.

“The return of the God,” the charismatic striker said to his tens of millions of followers across social media after being picked by Sweden at the age of 39 for the team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden’s record scorer with 62 goals in 112 games, retired from international duty after the 2016 European Championship but has remained prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy, and AC Milan since then.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia’s Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

“Although I do not feel guilty, as I announced earlier, if the verdict is final, I accept it as such and resign from the position of head coach and sports director of GNK Dinamo,” Mamic said in a statement late Monday. “I wish the club a lot of luck and sporting success in its future work.”

Mamic has no further avenue for appeal, and will have to go to prison upon receiving the formal notification of the court ruling.

FRENCH CUP: Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Lille in the French Cup on Wednesday while he continues to recover from a left thigh injury.

PSG said Neymar is back in training, but coach Mauricio Pochettino does not want to take any risks with the Brazil striker, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of the injury.

