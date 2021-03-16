Arrests

3/8 at 9:51 p.m. Devin Wordell, 20, of Beech Street, Lisbon, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

3/10 at 3:20 p.m. Christopher Williams, 41, of Millstone Road, Harpswell, was arrested on Meadow Road by Officer Lucas Shirland on charges of operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a firearm, obstructing report of a crime, discharging firearm within 300 feet of dwelling and criminal mischief.

3/13 at 12:46 a.m. Sheri Branch, 32, of River Road, was arrested on River Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/13 at 6:17 p.m. Christopher Williams, 41, of Millstone Road, Harpswell, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Mark McDonald on a warrant.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 8-14.

Fire calls

3/10 at 6:59 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Middlesex Road.

3/12 at 6:52 p.m. Medical problem on Interstate 295.

3/13 at 6:04 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on the Lewiston Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from March 8-14.

