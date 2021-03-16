Arrests
Phillip M. Sowada, 42, of Portland, on Feb. 16 on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, violating condition of release and violating protective order.
Matthew P. Thomes, 28, of Gray, on Feb. 21 on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault.
