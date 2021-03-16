Arrests

Muhiddin M. Abu, 35, of Windham, on March 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault in Portland.

Summonses

Rachel L. Bragg, 25, of Windham, on March 9 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and misuse of credit information.

Joel D. Martin, 30, of Portland, on March 9 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) on Roosevelt Trail.

Randy L. Wilbur II, 35, of Windham, on March 12 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

