Arrests
Muhiddin M. Abu, 35, of Windham, on March 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault in Portland.
Summonses
Rachel L. Bragg, 25, of Windham, on March 9 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and misuse of credit information.
Joel D. Martin, 30, of Portland, on March 9 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) on Roosevelt Trail.
Randy L. Wilbur II, 35, of Windham, on March 12 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Sen. Collins joins senators who want to stop ineligible people from buying guns
-
Southern Forecaster
Train horns won’t be blowing at three out of four Cumberland crossings, maybe
-
Business
MaineHousing invests $30 million in tax credits, subsidies for affordable housing
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: March 8-15
-
New England Patriots
Reports: Patriots to sign tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal