Arrests
3/13 at noon. Christina Aspinall, 35, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
3/11 at 10 p.m. Elijah Rosen, 19, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Bowery Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from March 9-15.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from March 9-15.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Gorham mulls wish list for $3.1 million in pandemic relief
-
Sports
NFL notebook: 49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract for offensive lineman
-
Arts & Entertainment
James Levine, conductor who led Met Opera and Boston Symphony, dies at 77
-
Times Record
Lisbon fire ruled accidental, cause unknown
-
Arts & Entertainment
Bates Dance plans to hold in-person festival this summer