Arrests

3/13 at noon. Christina Aspinall, 35, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/11 at 10 p.m. Elijah Rosen, 19, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Bowery Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from March 9-15.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from March 9-15.

