Students at Cheverus High School are learning remotely following a report of three active COVID-19 cases.
The school was made aware of the first two cases Sunday evening and after contact tracing found more than one quarter of students and teaching faculty had contact with infected individuals, said John Moran, the school’s principal, in a letter to families Wednesday. The school is currently in remote learning through Thursday, March 25.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention defines an outbreak as three or more cases from separate households determined to be epidemiologically connected and reported within a 14-day period. Moran said the three cases at Cheverus meet the definition of an outbreak, but the CDC has informed the school there is no evidence of in-school transmission.
“Data show that in-person learning in schools is not associated with significant community transmission,” Moran wrote. “The health and safety protocols Cheverus has in place have allowed the school to conduct classes in-person, with an option for families to choose remote learning since September. The temporary shift to remote learning is a result of our health and safety protocols working.”
Located on Ocean Avenue in Portland, Cheverus is a private, Jesuit Catholic high school that enrolls about 360 students and has a faculty of 35 instructors.
This story will be updated.
