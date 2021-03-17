State health officials reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, continuing a modest but neverless concerning upward trend over the last few weeks.

No additional deaths were reported, but it was the third time in the last six days that cases have eclipsed 200.

Initially, the state reported a much lower daily total, which turned out to be incomplete because of a data transmission problem, a Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman said.

The seven-day daily case average increased to 193, up from 170 two weeks ago and from 142 this time last month. Cases peaked at an average of more than 600 daily in mid-January after a post-holiday surge, then dropped steadily for weeks before leveling off.

Younger people are accounting for an increasing number of cases in Maine. People in their 20s make up the highest percentage of postive cases, 18.1 percent, followed closely by those under the age of 20, 15.7 percent of all cases. Maine residents over the age of 70 make up for just 11.7 percent of cases but account for 619, or 85 percent, of all deaths.

There have now been 47,591 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 725 deaths since the pandemic reached Maine a little over one year ago. Across the United States, there have been nearly 30 million cases and more than 535,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Both totals dwarf those of any other country.

Hospitalizations, which had been dropping since peaking above 200 in mid-January, have started to climb again in Maine. As of Wednesday, there were 84 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, including 25 in critical care and eight on a ventilator. The total had dipped as low as 62 on March 1 but has been rising steadily since. In all, 1,612 Maine people have been hospitalized at some point.

Meanwhile, Maine continues to make progress on vaccinations. As of Wednesday morning, the state had administered 524,214 shots. Of those, 330,123 were first doses, which represents 24.6 percent of the population, and 194,091 individuals, or 14.4 percent, have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 77 percent of Mainers over the age of 70 and 43 percent of those between the ages of 60-69 have gotten their first dose.

Maine is now averaging about 13,500 doses per day and ranks 8th among states in the percentage of population fully vaccinated, according to a state-by-state tracker by Bloomberg News.

The state continues to prioritize residents over the age of 60, as well as teachers, school staff and child care staff. Those between the ages of 50 and 59 are set to become eligible on April 1 and all adult Mainers will be able to schedule an appointment by May 1.

Health officials also announced Tuesday that residents of Maine’s Department of Corrections facilities who are over the age of 60 — about 150 inmates — will be eligible for vaccinations starting next week. The state previously had not said when inmates would be vaccinated. Maine’s two largest outbreaks at single sites have been at a state prison and a county jail and, more recently, seven inmates and one employee at the Maine State Prison have tested positive for the virus.

Additional mass vaccination sites opened this week in Auburn and Dover-Foxcroft, adding to a growing list of options. The state now has more than 200 sites across the state, which includes dozens of retail pharmacies that are offering shots through a partnership with the federal government and are targeting teachers at the moment.

Maine has received roughly 45,000 vaccine doses in each of the last two weeks, which is down from 55,000 doses three weeks ago after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved. Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday he expects a similar amount for next week, but by late March or early April, the volume is projected to increase dramatically.

He also said the state is working with vaccinators to see which have the capacity to increase staff or to keep clinics open for longer hours once more doses arrive.

“My message to vaccination sites across Maine is, ‘Let’s drill the well before we get thirsty,’” Shah said.

This story will be updated.

