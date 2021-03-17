BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firing Buffalo Sabres Coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday represents just the beginning of what could become Kevyn Adams’ major overhaul of an overpriced, underperforming team in the midst of a 12-game skid.

In laying only part of the blame on Krueger, the first-year general manager openly challenged his players’ accountability and pride, while suggesting changes to the roster are looming.

“We’re open to anything and everything,” Adams said, when asked whether he’d consider moving forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract. Adams said he’s been in discussions with numerous teams leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline on April 12.

“This is my job to make sure not only that I’m proactive but listening, as well doing everything I can to move this thing forward,” he said.

The Sabres are starting fresh yet again with Krueger becoming Buffalo’s sixth coach fired in just over eight calendar years. Krueger failed to make it through the second season of his three-year contract.

He was fired a day after Buffalo’s losing streak grew to 0-10-2 following a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, and against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home skid. Buffalo has been outscored by a combined 49-19 (not including a goal allowed in a shootout loss) in matching the third-longest winless streak in franchise history.

At 6-18-4, the Sabres have as many wins as times they’ve been shut out, rank last in the league in victories, points and goals scored, and are in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th season.

“This is about results that haven’t been good enough,” Adams said. “This is about how do we improve. I believe every crisis is an opportunity for change. And this is a chance for us to move forward and begin to get this thing pointed in the right direction.”

Assistant coach Don Granato takes over on an interim basis, with Buffalo opening a two-game home series against Boston on Thursday. Assistant Mike Smith was also fired.

Krueger is the third NHL coach fired this season, after Montreal dismissed Claude Julien and Calgary replaced Geoff Ward with two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Darryl Sutter.

Adams’ decision comes two weeks after announcing he was evaluating the entire operation. After attempting to hold off dismissing the coach until the end of the season, Adams was left with little choice especially following a sloppy 6-0 loss to Washington on Monday.

Adams characterized the team’s performance “not good enough,” and said he will stress a message of accountability when meeting with his players on Thursday.

“I don’t care where we are in the standings right now. If we do not show up at the rink tomorrow and for the rest of the season having that characteristic about our team, it’s going to be unacceptable,” he said. “There has to be pride that goes with putting on a Buffalo Sabres’ jersey.”

The Sabres have lurched from one crisis to another this season.

Krueger was questioned for constantly fiddling with his lines, and for benching Jeff Skinner for a three-game stretch last month.

Ultimately, the lack of offense and a regular series of defensive breakdowns placed the focus on whether Krueger’s philosophy was outdated, too easy to counter, didn’t fit the players on the roster or a combination of all three.

The 61-year-old Krueger was praised for having a reputation of being an innovator and motivator despite being out of hockey for five seasons while overseeing Premier League soccer club Southampton.

ISLANDERS: Captain Anders Lee is out for the rest of the season with a right knee injury that requires surgery.

General Manager Lou Lamoriello said Lee is set for surgery later this week to repair a torn ACL. Lee tore the ligament when he got tangled up with New Jersey’s Pavel Zacha last Thursday.

The team put him on long-term injured reserve and now can use his $7 million in salary-cap space to add players before the April 12 trade deadline. Lee led New York with 12 goals when he was injured.

Lee is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of next season.

