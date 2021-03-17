Saco police and Maine Marine Patrol officials are investigating the death of a woman whose a body was found Wednesday morning on the beach at Kinney Shores in Saco.

Saco Police Deputy Chief Corey Huntress said people walking their dog saw the body, which police confirmed to be that of a woman, rolling in the surf around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Huntress said the investigation is ongoing and he could not provide any more information about the identity of the person or the circumstances of her death.

“We’re still running everything down,” he said.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and more information is expected to be released Thursday, he said.

