UNE is pleased to announce a new online Master of Science in Education – Inclusion Education (MSEd-IE) offered by the College of Graduate and Professional Studies.

The MSEd-IE program is an approved program for preparation for the Teacher of Students with Disabilities 282 Endorsement in the State of Maine, and is offered 100% online.

Prepares educators to become special education teachers

Within this program, education professionals will learn the best practices in inclusion including how to model, teach, and nurture behavioral skills, and much more. Our faculty members include highly qualified and experienced educators with first-hand knowledge of inclusion best practices.

What is Inclusion Education?

An inclusive classroom provides students with disabilities the opportunity to learn alongside their peers in age-appropriate, general education classrooms. Integrating students with disabilities into a general education classroom is a highly worthwhile endeavor. Our program strives to give education professionals the skills and research-backed knowledge needed to successfully lead an inclusive classroom.

The need for specialized inclusion educators is great

Inclusion education is a distinguished profession facing a major challenge: 49 of 50 states report a shortage of special education teachers and related personnel.

According to the 2018 Education Week Research Center analysis of IDEA and CCD data, the United States has an average of 1 dedicated educator for every 17 special education students.

Within the profession, 82% of special educators and Specialized Instructional Support Personnel (SISP) from across the nation say there are not enough certified instructors available to meet the needs of students with disabilities.

Who should enroll in the Master of Science in Education – Inclusion Education program?

If you’re a current, certified teacher looking to earn your master’s degree, or expand your skill set, these in-depth courses and UNE’s expert faculty will help you as a teacher, develop a variety of new skills necessary to lead an inclusive classroom.

Educators with this endorsement have wider career prospects, as certified special education teachers are always in demand in Maine and across the country. More importantly, the skills you develop will help you become a better teacher for all of your future students regardless of their ability level.

Educators practicing in the State of Maine can make sure they’ve completed all necessary requirements for certification as outlined on the Maine Department of Education’s website found here: maine.gov/doe/cert/requirements

Educators from outside of Maine pursuing special education certification need to have their coursework officially approved by their own state’s Department of Education. Links to individual state requirements can be found here: online.une.edu/education/map

Program Highlights

• 30-credit hour program

• Complete your degree in as few as two years

• Multiple start times in spring, summer, and fall

• 100% online – no campus visits required

• Leads to a 282 Endorsement for Teachers of Students with Disabilities in the State of Maine

• Dynamic faculty of practitioners, researchers, and educators

• No GRE required

• Regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE)

Courses for the Master of Science in Education – Inclusion Education include:

• EDU 600 Teacher as Leader

• EDU 720 Special Education Law for the Classroom

• EDU 721 Using Technology within Inclusion Education

• EDU 722 Special Education Assessment in Inclusion Settings

• EDU 723 Teaching and Learning in Inclusion Settings

• EDU 724 Collaboration in Inclusion Settings

• EDU 725 Behavior Considerations in the Inclusive Setting

• EDU 726 Telling Your School’s Story Through Data Analysis

• EDU 727 Understanding the Whole Child in the Inclusive Setting

• EDU 690 Action Research

Accredited by NECHE



This new MSEd-IE is accredited by NECHE, the highest accrediting body available to the University of New England. Accreditation is the review of the quality of educational institutions and programs. In the United States, accreditation is a major way that the public knows that an institution or program provides a high-quality education.

For more information, and to enroll

UNE Online is currently enrolling for their Summer A session which is set to begin April 28th, 2021. For more information, please contact [email protected] or click here to learn more.

