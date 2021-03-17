A Waterville man was arrested on charges of home repair fraud and theft by deception after taking a large sum of money for work he never did, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday.

Tony J. Glidden, 33, was arrested Saturday, March 13, on class D home repair fraud and class B theft by deception charges. An 83-year-old Belgrade woman gave Glidden, of Mainely Roofing and Siding, $25,000 to replace the windows in her home. The total job was quoted at $39,000.

“To date, none of the materials have been purchased or any of the work performed,” the release said.

Glidden is being held on $2,500 unsecured bail. He is also not to contact the victim of the case.

Police ask anyone else in the area to contact law enforcement if they have experienced a similar problem.

“The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office believes there may be other victims in the central Maine area,” the release read.

