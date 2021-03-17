A Winthrop man suffered serious injuries Monday after authorities say the vehicle he was driving collided with a train in New Gloucester.

The early morning accident was one of three reported this week in Gray and New Gloucester.

Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from the Pan AM Railways Dispatch Center at 3:55 a.m. to find David Ridlon, 43, trapped in the driver’s seat of the truck he was driving on Route 231, also known as Intervale Road. New Gloucester Fire/Rescue crews extricated Ridlon from the vehicle and he was brought to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston via critical care air transport LifeFlight of Maine. A press release did not include his condition. The crash remains under investigation, but police say it appears Ridlon was driving south when he hit the train, which was traveling in the same direction.

Two other single-vehicle crashes earlier this week ended in non-life-threatening injuries.

Meghan Bracket, 29, of Windham was driving north on Lawrence Road in her 2019 Nissan Rouge around 9 p.m. March 14 when her car crossed the road and went into a ditch before flipping over onto the roof, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Bracket refused transport to the hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

New Gloucester Fire/Rescue crews also responded to a rollover crash Monday evening on Route 26 near the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village. NGFR arrived on the scene just before 7 p.m. to find an overturned car several feet from the road on its roof with heavy damage and deployed airbags. The driver had extricated himself from the vehicle and was found walking. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a prepared press release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: