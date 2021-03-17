Wiscasset selectmen took the first step in re-evaluating the town’s high school, a process that could result in anything from ceasing instruction for grades 9-12 to expanding the school.

Selectmen voted 4-1 Tuesday to add a question to the annual town meeting warrant that will begin the process. Residents will vote in June whether to approve the creation of a committee that will “study the future of the Wiscasset School Department including all options for expansion, consolidation, or continuing the status quo.”

The original draft of the question limited the committee to only studying “the financial impact of the Wiscasset School Department discontinuing to offer grades 9-12 and offer those students tuition at a local school of their choice.”

The board rejected the question, 2-3. Some board members argued the wording was too narrow-minded and said they don’t want to limit the committee to only looking at the financial implications of closing grades 9-12.

“It doesn’t make sense to me to have a committee that only studies that option,” said board member Sarah Whitfield, who drafted the approved wording. “I think it’s more important … to be looking toward the future of our schools, whether that be discontinuing grades 9-12 or looking at other options or staying the same.”

Selectmen and Town Manager Dennis Simmons said they’ve been asked by residents for years what the financial impact of ceasing instruction for grades 9-12 would be but have never acted on the question until now.

“This is an effort to finally take that question, look at if it would be less expensive to tuition students out, and put it to bed one way or another,” said Simmons.

Vice-chairperson Katharine Martin-Savage stressed the Wiscasset Middle High School, which serves grades 7-12, isn’t at risk of closing.

“This is merely looking into the financial impact of (ceasing grades) 9-12 and tuitioning them to the school of their choice,” said Martin-Savage.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: