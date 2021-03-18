Arundel Conservation Trust celebrated the 2020 year in its third annual meeting, conducted virtually on March 3.

The meeting celebrated the significant accomplishments of 2020. The trust partnered with Arundel Community Services to lead the Arundel Community Food Drive which donated over one ton of food to Community Outreach Services. Arundel Conservation Trust efforts moved outdoors as Trailblazer volunteers completed the multi-use trail on Limerick Road, connecting the new Arundel Municipal Building property to the Eastern Trail. Trailblazer crews worked safely and socially distanced, to design, build and install 52 boardwalks and catwalks.

Finally, the trust generated enough momentum and resources to build the first mountain bike flow trail in southern Maine on the property, which opened to cycling enthusiasts in fall 2020. To view the meeting, visit www.arundeltrust.org or on the trust’s Facebook page.

In a written statement, the organization said, “Volunteers are the heartbeat of the trust, and without them, we could not realize our vision of creating open space and building trails for our community to enjoy. Thanks to all ACT volunteers for their time and hard work. Arundel Conservation Trust 2020 award recipients were honored for their unique talents and commitment, in making the trust’s mission and vision a reality.”

Volunteer of the Year – Bill Huston

Huston was one of the trust’s earliest volunteers, who joined in the initial design and building phase of our first trail at Welsh Woods, and since has consistently given his time, passion in building new trails.

Distinguished Youth Volunteer – Robin Gorham

Gorham is a member of Boy Scout Troop 304 and for his Eagle Scout Project, he initiated the fundraising, management, building and installation of four beautiful 8-foot wooden benches on conservation trust trails. He was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in February.

Arundel Conservation Trust Community Hero – Wendy Lank

Lank has been the smiling face of Arundel’s Social Services for over 27 years. Wendy partnered with the trust to secure bicycles for Arundel children who did not have access to them so they could enjoy the bike flow trail. Lank said that the best part of her job is working with people, to lend a helping hand and to “Help ease somebody’s worry.”

Above and Beyond Award – Wasson/Burgess Family

Jen, also known to Arundel Conservation Trust as “Bike Mom,” with sons, Julian and Luke, were a huge support in the beginning phases of the mountain bike flow trail vision, collecting quotes and testimonies from local Arundel families all excited about the prospect of the flow trail. Their enthusiasm helped this project move from idea to reality.

ACT Lifetime Achievement Award – Joan Hull

Arundel Conservation Trust board members surprised beloved president Joan Hull, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Hull’s determination, commitment, courage, discipline and passion have led the trust to great achievements over the past three years. So much of the trust’s growth and success is due to her devotion and incredible hard work.

Congratulations to this year’s award winners and to all volunteers.

