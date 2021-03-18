The Brunswick School Board voted 8-1 to increase in-person learning to at least four days a week at all K-12 schools starting April 26.

A remote learning option will still be available.

Board member Celina Harrison was the only vote against the proposal, citing concern about overloading teachers in upper grade levels with the new schedule that would include both remote and increased in-person learning.

“We appreciate our teachers and we understand that this is just another huge stressor that we’re adding on-top of already an extremely stressful year.” Harrison said, advocating for preparation days for teachers before the transition.

The motion directed Superintendent Phil Potenziano to reopen by April 26.

“It isn’t a light switch, it is a significant undertaking,” said Potenziano. “There’s going to be disruptions, there’s no two ways around it, there’s going to be disruptions for our staff, there’s going to disruptions for our students.”

The school plans to send out a new survey for parents to chose between the remote option and the four to five days-a-week in-person option.

This story will be updated.

