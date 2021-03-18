Maine is extending the deadline for individual state income tax payments this year from the usual April 15 to May 17 because of the pandemic. The change aligns with the federal government’s recent extension of the federal income tax filing and payment deadline.

The filing deadline for Maine tax returns, which is distinct from the payment deadline, is automatically tied to the federal date, Gov. Janet Mills’ office said in a news release issued Thursday. As a result, the filing deadline for 2020 Maine income tax returns also has been pushed back to May 17.

“Aligning Maine’s tax filing and payment deadlines with the federal government will maintain consistency for Maine people and provide them with valuable added time to handle their taxes,” Mills said in the release. “If Maine people have questions about or need assistance with their returns, I encourage them to contact Maine Revenue Services.”

Taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax, do not need to file any forms or call to qualify for the deadline extension. For those who file individual state tax returns, penalties and interest will not be applied to the period from April 16 to May 17, according to Mills’ office.

A $73 million supplemental budget package, which the Legislature approved and Mills signed into law this week, allows recipients of unemployment benefits to claim an exemption from Maine income tax of up to $10,200 for the 2020 tax year. The exemption applies to those with an annual income of less than $150,000, regardless of filing status.

Qualification criteria and tax forms are available at www.maine.gov/revenue.

