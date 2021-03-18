UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Oscar Lindblom scored his second goal of the game with 2:22 left, Carter Hart made 22 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers recovered after blowing a late, three-goal lead to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night.

Lindblom’s shot from between the circles beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for this fourth goal this season. Travis Konecny assisted – his third of the contest – and the Flyers won in regulation for only the second time in their last 10 games.

Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek also scored as Philadelphia beat the Islanders for the third straight time this season.

New York rallied after its offense was silent through the first two periods. Michael Dal Colle, Sebastian Aho and Oliver Wahlstrom scored in a span of seven minutes to ignite the home crowd, which consisted of season-ticket holders for the first time in more than a year. The goals by Aho and Wahlstrom came 34 seconds apart.

The Flyers scored three times in the second period to enter the third with a commanding lead. One night earlier, the Flyers were trounced 9-0 by the Rangers at Madison Square Garden – the most lopsided road shutout loss in franchise history.

DEVILS 3, PENGUINS 2: Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and New Jersey beat visiting Pittsburgh.

P.K. Subban and Travis Zajac also scored, and the Devils collected their second straight win at home following 11 straight losses.

Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh.

PREDATORS 2, PANTHERS 1: Calle Jarnkrok scored twice, leading Nashville to a win at Sunrise, Florida.

Juuse Saros stopped 40 shots as the Predators beat Florida for the first time in four games and snapped the Panthers’ four-game winning streak.

LIGHTNING 4, BLACKHAWKS 2: Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and Tampa Bay won at home.

Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.

Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark scored power-play goals for the Blackhawks.

BLUE JACKETS 3, HURRICANES 2: Seth Jones scored his second goal with 50.4 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Columbus to a win at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kevin Stenlund also scored for the Blue Jackets, Oliver Bjorkstrand assisted on all three goals, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots.

Sebastian Aho scored twice for the Hurricanes, who have lost two straight after an eight-game winning streak.

RED WINGS 3, STARS 2: Robby Fabbri scored three goals – one in each period – and Detroit held off visiting Dallas despite an injury to goalie Jonathan Bernier, who left late in the second period after he stopped all 22 shots he faced.

