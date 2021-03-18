After 11 NFL seasons, New England safety Patrick Chung announced his retirement on Thursday.

The 33-year-old strong safety opted out of last season due to COVID-19. He played 10 seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and finishing his career with 778 total tackles. A second-round pick (No. 34 overall) by the Patriots in 2009, Chung had two different stints with the Patriots. He was in New England from 2009-2012 before spending one year with the Eagles, in 2013. He returned to New England the next season.

Chung announced his decision on his Instagram, writing, “I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone. I’m in tears writing this but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats. … You will forever be family. But it’s time to start a new life. Patriot until I die!!! Love you all.”

Chung’s second stint with the Patriots was even better than his first. In 2015, Coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots were using Chung differently and it better suited his skill set. By then, he was being used in the box while also matching up with opposing tight ends. Chung’s return culminated with three Super Bowl championships.

Chung thanked Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft for drafting him out of Oregon in 2009.

“Bill, for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that,” Chung wrote.

He started 67 of 91 games played for the Patriots from 2014-2019 before opting out last season. He ends his career having appeared in 153 games with 521 tackles, 11 interceptions and 4 1/2 sacks.

The Patriots do seem prepared for the loss of Chung. They drafted strong safety Kyle Dugger last year and also signed Adrian Phillips. This offseason, the Pats signed defensive back Jalen Mills, who also played strong safety last season. Free safety Devin McCourty also returns.

Several of Chung’s former teammates took to social media to wish him well.

“Love you big bro and everything you’ve done for anyone you’ve ever been around!!!” linebacker Dont’a Hightower wrote under Chung’s post. “Appreciate the rings, the ox tails, and the countless (beers) lol. Red Coat coming soon!”

The red coat is a reference to the jacket inductees in the Patriots Hall of Fame receive. Chung was named a member of the team’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

KYLE VAN NOY announced late Wednesday night he is returning to New England.

“Pats Nation,” Van Noy, a free-agent linebacker, began in a video posted to social media, “I’m back.”

Van Noy has agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $13.2 million, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald. He was released by the Dolphins earlier this month after leaving New England as a free agent to sign a four-year deal last offseason. He instantly sharpens the Patriots’ pass rush and gives them quality depth in their front seven. Van Noy projects as the favorite to start at outside linebacker opposite fellow free-agent addition Matthew Judon, a two-time Pro Bowler.

Van Noy is entering his age-30 season after collecting six sacks and two forced fumbles last year in Miami. Over his final season in New England, Van Noy recorded 56 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles as a central piece of the league’s No. 1 defense.

Van Noy joins a linebackers room already occupied by Judon, Dont’a Hightower, Chase Winovich and Josh Uche among others. The Pats’ offseason additions have turned the position from 2020 weakness into a potential strength.

THE DEAL SENDING Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans was made official on Thursday with the Patriots sending Cannon, a fifth-round pick and a sixth-rounder to the Texans for a fourth-round pick and a sixth-rounder. The Patriots essentially traded up from the fifth round to the fourth round and then again traded up in the sixth round in the deal.

The Patriots deal for Trent Brown also became official with the No. sending a 2022 fifth-rounder to Las Vegas for the tackle and a 2022 seventh-rounder.

