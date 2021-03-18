Arrests

3/10 at 1:09 p.m. Derrick R. Freeman, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Leighton Farm Road by Officer Travis Hon on two warrants.

3/11 at 10:30 a.m. Daniel R. McCluskey, 40, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Brian Nappi on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drugs, trafficking in prison contraband and violating conditions of release.

3/11 at 1:14 p.m. Shauna M. Mercier, 34, of Turner, was arrested on the corner of Sawyer and Gorham Roads by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of violating conditions of release and violation of probation or parole.

3/12 at 1:07 a.m. Travis Meserve, 29, of Lyman, was arrested on Mussey Road by Officer Tanner Mann on a warrant.

3/12 at 12:50 p.m. Darrell L. Carlow Jr., 31, of Saco, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Thurlow on three warrants.

3/14 at 4:34 p.m. Kevin L. Paradis, 43, of Scarborough, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order.

Summonses

3/8 at 1:44 a.m. Ryan Joseph Peters, 31, of Portland, was issued a summons on Spring Street by Officer Melissa DeClemente on charges of driving to endanger and failing to make an oral or written accident report.

3/8 at 8:15 p.m. Philip Michael McLaughlin, 36, of Minot, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne and Ginn Roads by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of violating conditions of release and driving with a suspended or revoked license for driving under the influence.

3/10 at 10:00 a.m. Jonathan W. Hines, 56, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of theft by taking.

3/11 at 6:47 a.m. Willians E. Martinez, 40, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne and Ginn Roads by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of driving without a license.

3/11 at 7:30 p.m. Josiah Steven Gendron, 40, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Green Acre Lane by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage and driving under the influence of alcohol.

3/14 at 4:24 p.m. Brice F. Freeman, 39, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

3/8 at 9:44 p.m. Gas stove leak on Gallery Boulevard.

3/9 at 6:38 a.m. Odor investigation on Cranberry Pines Road.

3/9 at 3:24 p.m. Assist Buxton.

3/10 at 8:37 a.m. Odor investigation on Pine Point Road.

3/10 at 1 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/10 at 2:22 p.m. Odor investigation on Church Street.

3/10 at 2:33 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/10 at 7:43 p.m. Fire alarm on Old Neck Road.

3/10 at 11:18 p.m. Water flow alarm on Route 1.

3/11 at 5:11 a.m. Structure fire on Gorham Road.

3/11 at 8:35 a.m. Assist Gorham.

3/11 at 12:15 p.m. Vehicle fire on Route 1.

3/11 at 4:19 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Plantation Drive.

3/12 at 9:36 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

3/12 at 1:05 p.m. Indoor gas odor on Route 1.

3/12 at 4:16 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/12 at 4:20 p.m. Assist South Portland.

3/12 at 5:30 p.m. Service call on Gallery Boulevard.

3/12 at 7:57 p.m. Low air alarm on Snow Canning Road.

3/13 at 12:39 p.m. Water flow alarm on Pin Oak Drive.

3/13 at 2:42 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Track View Terrace.

3/13 at 3:27 p.m. Gas stove leak on Portland Farms Road.

3/13 at 4:35 p.m. Structure fire on Imperial Street.

3/14 at 3:48 a.m. Fire alarm on Little Dolphin Drive.

3/14 at 5:05 p.m. Gas stove leak on Hunter Point Drive.

3/14 at 8:41 p.m. Fire alarm on Southborough Drive.

3/14 at 8:49 p.m. Gas stove leak on MacIntosh Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from March 8 to 14.

