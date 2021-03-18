U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine is trying again to bring changes to student loan repayment that he says would be simpler for borrowers.
King, an independent, and Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina said Thursday they have proposed reforms to streamline the federal student loan repayment process. The legislation would create two repayment plans, one of which would be a fixed, 10-year repayment plan, the senators said.
The senators said the other repayment method would be a “single, simplified income-driven repayment option.” They said the two options would be easier to navigate and more predictable for students and families.
King and Burr said student loan borrowers currently must contend with a “maze of options” that confuses students and makes poor use of taxpayer dollars.
The senators said the proposal would also set limits for the amount of debt that can be forgiven over time.
King and Burr have introduced the legislation twice previously, in 2015 and 2017.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Freeport to host walk for downtown vision plan on Saturday
-
Times Record
McCreight introduces bill to resume regular eelgrass mapping
-
Nation & World
Republican lawmaker references lynching during anti-Asian violence hearing
-
Business
Corporations become unlikely financiers of racial equity
-
Uncategorized
Sen. King again trying to streamline student loan repayment options
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.