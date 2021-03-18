Arrests

3/20 at 12:09 a.m. Aaron M. Root, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of unlawful furnishing of drugs.

3/20 at 12:53 a.m. James Daniel Sampson, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jordan Peters on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

3/20 at 10:39 p.m. Ryan Walsh, 21, listed as a transient, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/20 at 11:50 p.m. David Ritchie, 43, listed as a transient, was arrested on Gorham Road by Sgt. Kevin Theriault on a warrant.

3/21 at 4:23 p.m. Omar B. Morales-Rosario, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Travis Emerson on a warrant and a charge of driving with a suspended license.

3/23 at 12:23 a.m. Roxanne Silvia, 32, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jordan Peters on charges of unlawful possession of drugs, violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

3/23 at 12:27 p.m. Tauri A. Barnes, 38, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jordan Peters on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/23 at 12:44 p.m. Vaughn C. Scott, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of theft by taking.

3/24 at 4:45 a.m. Megan Eilleen Oliver, 30, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Eric Young on a warrant.

3/26 at 3:55 a.m. Shaun M. Trynor, 56, listed as a transient, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and driving under the influence (drugs or combo).

Summonses

3/20 at 6:43 a.m. Whabi B. Kodi, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3/20 at 7:09 p.m. Eric C. Beausang, 53, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Vivian Street by Officer Travis Emerson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/20 at 8:54 p.m. Rodney Bernard Brewer, 37, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of driving without a license.

3/21 at 9:37 a.m. A 17-year-old Portland boy was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

3/21 at 9:50 p.m. Ashley Smith, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of assault.

3/21 at 9:50 p.m. Bobbi Jo Smith, 39, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of assault.

3/22 at 7:46 p.m. Juan Diego Zauala-Morales, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Crocketts Corner by Officer Travis Emerson on a charge of driving without a license.

3/24 at 12:23 p.m. Mark D. Despins, 62, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian Mccarthy on a charge of driving after registration had been suspended or revoked.

3/24 at 4:20 p.m. Dominic Jerome Miller, 33, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of driving without a license.

Fire calls

3/9 at 12:58 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Heron Cove Drive.

3/10 at 7:17 a.m. Power line down on Park Avenue.

3/10 at 10:31 a.m. False fire alarm on Philbrook Avenue.

3/10 at 8:15 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Gary L Maietta Way.

3/11 at 7:53 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

3/11 at 8:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Interstate 295.

3/11 at 9:53 a.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

3/11 at 10:17 a.m. False fire alarm on Thompson Street.

3/11 at 12:08 p.m. False fire alarm on Interstate 95.

3/12 at 6:08 p.m. Arcing or shorted electrical equipment on Massachusetts Avenue.

3/13 at 10:58 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

3/13 at 12:18 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

3/13 at 2:57 p.m. Excessive heat, scorch burns on Running Hill Road.

3/14 at 11:58 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

3/14 at 4:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Chestnut Street.

3/14 at 5:34 p.m. False fire alarm on E Street.

3/15 at 5:47 a.m. False fire alarm on Memory Lane.

3/15 at 2:18 p.m. False fire alarm on High Street.

3/15 at 2:50 p.m. False fire alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).

3/15 at 3:44 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 76 calls from March 9 to 15.

