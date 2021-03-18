SOUTH PORTLAND — During a cold and windy Monday, March 15, Southern Maine Community College staff, students and South Portland Historical Society board members celebrated Maine’s 201st anniversary, honoring a prominent historical figure.

The ceremony, taking place on Maine’s 201st birthday, recognized Ebenezer Thrasher, Cape Elizabeth’s delegate to the Maine Constitutional Convention in 1820, said Herb Adams, historian and SMCC professor.

Thrasher lived from 1760 to 1829, is buried in the Old Settlers’ Cemetery located on the SMCC campus, and his family sold the land upon which Portland Head Light was built, Adams said.

The first state representative from Cape Elizabeth to be a part of the first Maine Legislature, Thrasher served from 1820 to 1821, Adams said.

“He was one of about 235 men who gathered in the fall of 1819 in the First Parish Church in Portland to hammer, nail, and carpenter together the constitution of what would be the 23rd state in the young Union and the 23rd star on its flag,” he said.

SMCC President Joseph Cassidy said he is proud the school possesses a part of Maine’s past.

“It’s so wonderful this piece of history is part of our campus,” he said.

Students who attend SMCC are on one of the first steps of their journeys to becoming future leaders, so it is fitting one of Maine’s first leaders lies in the cemetery on campus, Joshua Parks, president of the student senate, said.

“We come here at the resting place of a giant at SMCC,” Parks said.

Although the founding of Maine came at a cost, the Missouri Compromise, there were blessings, too, Adams said.

“The Maine Constitution abolished property qualifications and wealth qualifications to run for office and hold office

and guaranteed the right to vote to all men 21 and older — all men, white or black, and the new United States Bill of Rights listed 10 Articles — 10 summary rights — (while) the new State of Maine’s Bill of Rights listed 24 rights, all belonging to the common man,” Parks said. “Not bad.”

Adams uncovered Thrasher’s headstone, and the United States flag was placed at the gravesite as well as flowers, placed by Kathryn DiPhilippo, executive director of the South Portland Historical Society. The ceremony concluded after a minute of silence.

DiPhilippo spoke about the importance of remembering history, the types of people who led the state and country, and what people can learn from the past as they create new laws and policy today.

The flags displayed during the event were the current Maine State Flag and the 1901 Tan Star and Pine Tree flag, Adams said.

“Neither the British, nor the Bostonians, nor the cold ever stopped Mainers before, and the COVID will not now,” Adams said.

