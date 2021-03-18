OLYMPICS

In yet another setback for the postponed Tokyo Olympics – and another involving comments about women – creative director Hiroshi Sasaki resigned on Thursday after making demeaning comments about a well-known female celebrity in Japan.

Sasaki was in charge of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics, which are scheduled to begin on July 23. He also designed the Tokyo handover ceremony at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and arranged a one-year-to-go event in July at Tokyo’s new National Stadium.

Last year he suggested to planning staff members in online “brainstorming exchanges” that well-known entertainer Naomi Watanabe could perform in the ceremony as an “Olympig.” Watanabe is a fashion icon, and very famous in Japan.

The story was first reported by the weekly magazine Bunshun, and the corresponding controversy took off almost instantly.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called Sasaki’s comments “extremely embarrassing,”

“When we are talking about what we deliver from Tokyo, or from Japan, we shouldn’t be sending a negative message,” Koike said Thursday.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open in just over four months, dogged by the coronavirus pandemic, record costs, and numerous scandals. And all of this converges as the Olympic torch relay starts next week from northeastern Japan, a risky venture with 10,000 runners set to crisscross Japan for four months.

In February, the president of the organizing committee Yoshiro Mori was forced to resign after making sexist comments, saying women talk too much in meetings. Two years ago, the head of the Japanese Olympic Committee Tsunekazu Takeda was also forced to step dow n in a bribery scandal connected to vote-buying involving IOC members.

GOLF

HONDA CLASSIC: Matt Jones tied the course record at PGA National in the first round of the Honda Classic on Thursday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with a 9-under 61.

Brian Harman shot a 61 at PGA National in the second round of the 2012 Honda. Tiger Woods shot a 62 in the final round that same year. Until Thursday, they were the only rounds of 8 under or better since the event moved to PGA National 15 years ago.

Jones, an Australian ranked No. 83 in the world, was flawless with nine birdies and no bogeys. He strung together four consecutive birdies on holes 2-5 to grab the early lead, then added birdies on the par-4 11th and 13th before revving up again for the finish. He made a 6-footer for birdie at the par-4 16th, connected again from about 25 feet to birdie the par-3 17th and 5-footer for the course-record-tying birdie at the par-5 finishing hole.

Jones has just one PGA Tour victory, that coming with a chip-in to win a playoff at the 2014 Houston Open. He hasn’t made the cut in a major since the 2016 British Open and has never finished better than tied for fourth at the Honda.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Benjamin Herbert shrugged off a bogey on his first hole to card a 7-under 64 for the first-round lead at the European Tour’s Kenya Open on Thursday.

The Frenchman followed his slip at No. 1 with four birdies in his next six holes at Karen Country Club in Nairobi to go one shot clear of six players tied for second. Herbert picked up six birdies in all and an eagle three on No. 12 to set the early pace. He clinched the lead and broke clear of an eight-man tie for the lead with a birdie on the last.

Adrian Meronk, Sam Horsfield, Raphael Jacquelin, Bernd Ritthammer, Kalle Samooja, Calum Hill and Connor Syme all shot 65s.

Herbert has never won on the European Tour. He missed out in playoffs at three tournaments in 2019.

TRACK AND FIELD

DOPING SUSPENSION: Olympic hammer throw champion Dilshod Nazarov of Tajikistan has been banned for two years in a doping case and will not be able to defend his title at the Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

Nazarov was handed a two-year ban backdated to September 2019. That was when Nazarov was first provisionally suspended after a retest of his sample from the 2011 world championships came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol. Nazarov’s results from August 2011 to August 2013 have also been disqualified, stripping him of the hammer title he won at the 2013 Asian championships.

Nazarov’s gold from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games is Tajikistan’s only Olympic victory as an independent nation. He was a world championship silver medalist the year before.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: More ski races were canceled Thursday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland because of bad weather, leaving Petra Vlhova as the favorite to win her first overall World Cup title ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami.

The super-G races for women and men at the World Cup Finals were called off one day after the last downhills of the season also could not start on the Silvano Beltrametti slope. With no reserve days on the program, Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault closed in on winning the overall titles ahead of their preferred slalom and giant slalom races this weekend.

The women’s super-G was first delayed by 90 minutes to let fog clear and for race staff to remove fresh snow, then canceled soon after 11 a.m.

Thursday’s cancellations hurt Gut-Behrami’s chances of catching Vlhova in the overall standings. The Swiss skier won four straight World Cup super-Gs to secure the discipline title this season. Vlhova needs only one top-15 finish in her final two races to win the giant crystal globe as overall champion. She would be the first Slovakian champion in the 54-year World Cup history.

Pinturault’s lead is only 31 points over Marco Odermatt, the breakout star of the men’s season who was a contender in the super-G race. Wins are worth 100 points.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Midfielder Ulysses Llanez will miss Olympic men’s soccer qualifying because of an ankle injury and was replaced on 20-man the U.S. roster by Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

Llanez plays for Heerenveen in the top tier of Dutch soccer. He debuted for U.S. senior national team in February 2020 and has three international appearances.

Tessman was part of the Americans’ 28-player training camp and had been practicing with the team since March 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the U.S. opens against Costa Rica on Thursday night.

Tesseman, 20, made his U.S. senior national team debut in January.

The U.S. is trying to qualify for its first Olympic men’s soccer tournament since 2008.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON: Wimbledon organizers are working on the basis of having a reduced number of spectators for this year’s tournament because of coronavirus restrictions. The All England Club said Thursday it was remaining “flexible” as it reacts to changing circumstances amid the pandemic as the British government follows a roadmap out of lockdown.

There will be a mandatory requirement for all players, their support teams and tennis officials to be in an official tournament hotel rather than in private houses, the club said.

“Although the promise of a return to a more normal existence is on the horizon, we are not there yet,” All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said.

There will no official ballot for tickets this year, with organizers instead providing an online platform for ticket sales some time in June. Wimbledon is scheduled to run from June 28-July 11.

