LEWISTON — Several tenants escaped a burning three-story apartment house Thursday night on Howard Street. There were no immediate reports of injury.

The first crews inside the building at 75 Howard St. reported flames on the lower floors.

Neighbors reported first smelling smoke and then seeing it pouring from the back of the building. None knew how or where the fire started, although it appeared to have originated in the rear of the structure.

Five minutes after fire crews arrived, three women were seen running up to the building, one of them in tears. They spoke briefly with firefighters and were led away from the building. Minutes later, another group approached firefighters, visibly upset as they watched the building burn.

Power was shut off as firefighters attacked the blaze from inside and outside the building, smashing out windows and using ladders to get at the flames.

About 7:30 p.m., firefighters inside the building reported finding more flames inside a wall. A short time later, fire was found in a ceiling as well. Firefighters were cutting into the roof to ventilate heat and smoke and to get at the flames.

Lewiston firefighters were being assisted by crews from Lisbon and Sabattus. At about 8:10 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

The apartment house is between Walnut and Pine streets. It was built in 1929 and sold in September 2020.The current owner is listed as Moussa Realty of Lewiston in city records. It was not immediately clear how many people lived there.

Police blocked intersections at both ends of Howard Street, directing traffic around the scene.

A fire inspector was expected to begin searching for a cause once the blaze was brought under control.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: