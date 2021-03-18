MISSION, Kan. — After a dreary year spent largely at home in front of the computer, many U.S. children could be looking at summer school — and that’s just what many parents want.

Although the last place most kids want to spend summer is in a classroom, experts say that after a year of interrupted study, it’s crucial to do at least some sort of learning over the break, even if it’s not in school and is incorporated into traditional camp offerings.

Several governors, including in California, Kansas and Virginia, are pushing for more summer learning. And some states are considering extending their 2021-22 academic year or starting the fall semester early. Many cities, meanwhile, are talking about beefing up their summer school programs, including Los Angeles, Hartford, Connecticut and Atlanta — the latter of which considered making summer school compulsory before settling for strongly recommending that kids who are struggling take part.

“People are exhausted right now, but they know that it is really important for our kids,” said Randi Weingarten, the head of American Federation of Teachers, who has been calling for what she described as a voluntary “second second semester” and for districts to start recruiting for it.

The new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package should help, as it allocates $122 billion in aid to K-12 public schools, including $30 billion specifically for summer school, after-school and other enrichment programs.

The influx of money and increase in summer offerings has come as a relief to parents of kids who struggled with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story here.

Vaccine restrictions vanish in some states and counties, offering a glimpse of the future

Alaska’s top doctor awoke last Tuesday not knowing her state would throw open access to coronavirus vaccines that afternoon, making everyone 16 and older eligible for immunization.

Two messages that morning made clear to the chief medical officer, Anne Zink, that it was time to act. The first was a warning from a nurse on a statewide call that appointments for a large weekend clinic were going unclaimed. The second was a question from the governor, Republican Mike Dunleavy, who had seen the latest immunization data and phoned Zink to ask, “Why are we slowing down?”

The abrupt decision March 9 to discard eligibility requirements in Alaska – making it the first state to do so – illustrates how quickly access is expanding throughout the country, and some of the reasons why. Chief among them is a lack of demand for the shots, as vaccine scarcity gives way to vaccine hesitancy, or even outright resistance in some communities.

Health officials said vaccine misinformation metastasizing online plays a role in that resistance and is adding to their sense of urgency about the pace of vaccinations. “It felt like we were in a race against not only the virus and the variants, but also misinformation,” Zink said.

Moves to simplify eligibility and expand access are signs of success, experts said. But as supply becomes more abundant, “vaccine hesitancy becomes all the more apparent,” said Katherine Poehling, a professor of pediatrics at the Wake Forest School of Medicine and a member of the panel that advises the government about how vaccines should be used.

Read the full story here.

Older people especially vulnerable to coronavirus reinfection without vaccine, study says

Most people who have contracted the coronavirus are protected against reinfection for at least six months — but that immunity diminishes significantly with age, according to a new study published in the Lancet medical journal.

The study by Danish researchers has highlighted the importance of vaccinating elderly populations, as well as previously infected individuals, as the pandemic wears on, according to the authors. Researchers found that natural infection reduced the chances of getting the virus again by about 80 percent, but offered just 47 percent protection against repeat infection among those over 65.

Two British immunologists commenting on the results also in the Lancet called the protective immunity from natural infection “poor” relative to the immune response elicited by current coronavirus vaccines. “The hope of protective immunity through natural infections might not be within our reach, and a global vaccination program with high efficacy vaccines is the enduring solution,” they said in an article linked to the study.

Disneyland and other California theme parks, reopening in just weeks,

LOS ANGELES – The assassination of President Kennedy led Disneyland to close for a day in 1963. Universal Studios Hollywood closed just long enough to complete safety inspections after the Northridge earthquake struck in 1994.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut California’s largest theme parks for more than a year, creating an unprecedented challenge for the operators of Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other parks who are now scrambling to prepare to reopen under more relaxed safety protocols issued by the state.

It’s a big job: They must prepare dozens of attractions for daily use, rehire and train thousands of workers, and adopt a slew of new safety protocols that in many cases dramatically alter how attractions will operate and how visitors will be expected to behave.

“It’s like turning an aircraft carrier,” said Scott Strobl, senior vice president of operations at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Making the challenge even more difficult: Park officials are not sure whether the state will release detailed safety protocols that affect which attractions can open, which need to be altered before they are available to visitors and which must remain offline for now.

Disney is preparing a range of game plans as it awaits a response from the state, said Kris Theiler, vice president of the Disneyland Park.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California public health officials announced this month that with the rollout of vaccines and the drop in new COVID-19 cases, the state would allow theme parks to reopen earlier than previously anticipated. Parks in counties with low enough coronavirus transmission can open as early as April 1.

The state has offered only a handful of guidelines: All park visitors must be California residents and wear masks, indoor dining is prohibited, and workers must be tested weekly for the coronavirus. For parks in counties in the second-most-restrictive tier of the state’s four-category reopening road map — the tier currently including Los Angeles and Orange counties — total park attendance will be capped at 15% of capacity, and parks’ individual indoor attractions will be limited to a maximum 15% capacity with time restrictions.

Before the state unveiled the more relaxed reopening plans, a coalition of California theme parks proposed more detailed guidelines to the state. The ideas included limiting riders on attractions and limiting the time that parkgoers are crowded together in attractions and queues. Some of the guidelines proposed by the California Attractions and Parks Assn. were based on protocols adopted at theme parks that are already open in Florida, Europe and Asia.

Theme park executives say they are assuming the state will accept those guidelines or make only minor adjustments.

“We have some foundational points that we are working on,” Strobl said.

Only weeks remain to nail down the details and get everyone ready.

France set to unveil new restrictions amid spike

PARIS — France is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including a potential lockdown in the Paris region and in the north of the country, as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units spikes.

“We will make the decisions we need to make,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday while visiting the hospital of Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris. He added measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to detail new restrictions on Thursday.

The virus is rapidly spreading in the Paris region, where the rate of infection has reached over 420 per 100,000 inhabitants and ICUs are closed to saturation. France’s nationwide infection rate is about 250 per 100,000.

As during previous infection peaks, health authorities have organized transfers of critically ill patients to less-affected regions to ease some of the pressure on hospitals in Paris and in northern and southern France.

People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.

More people are dying now of COVID-19 in Europe than at the same time last year, WHO says

More people are dying now in Europe of COVID-19 than they were a year ago when the virus first tore through the continent, the World Health Organization said Thursday, warning of a devastating surge in new cases driven in part by more contagious variants.

In central and eastern Europe, case incidence rates, hospitalizations and deaths are now “among the highest in the world,” the U.N. agency’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said at a briefing. He added that the continent is grappling with three consecutive weeks of growth in coronavirus cases with more than 1.2 million new infections last week alone.

At least 48 out of 53 countries in the region — stretching from western Europe to Russia — have reported cases involving the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in Britain, he said. The variant, which is highly transmissible, has also been associated with higher rates of hospitalization and death.

“Last week, new deaths in the region surpassed 900,000,” Kluge said. “Every week, more than 20,000 people lose their lives to the virus.”

Europe has yet to benefit from the health impact of mass vaccinations, Kluge said, as immunization campaigns across much of the continent stall. The slow rollouts were initially plagued by supply bottlenecks and manufacturing woes, but have since been compounded by the widespread suspension of AstraZeneca’s vaccine across much of Europe over blood clot concerns.

“At this point in time … the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risk and its use should continue [in order] to save lives,” Kluge said. “Vaccines work and will eventually allow a return to a new normal.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: