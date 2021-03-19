CONCORD, N.H. — Two California men have pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire using fraudulent debit cards to make ATM withdrawals in Maine and New Hampshire and buy over $22,000 in postal money orders.
Vahan Aghajanyan, 25, of Glendale, and Garnik Saroyan, 26, of Sun Valley, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.
According to court documents, the two traveled to New Hampshire and Maine to use the debit cards encoded with other people’s bank account information. In October 2018, postal employees in the two states reported suspicious transactions involving the two men.
Police in York, Maine, stopped their vehicle. A search of three cellphones revealed a map of post office locations in New Hampshire and photographs of Aghajanyan holding stacks of cash and postal money orders, prosecutors said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
2 plead guilty to debit card bank fraud, buying money orders
-
Nation & World
Slain spa worker toiled tirelessly to support her family
-
Arts & Entertainment
Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts
-
Sports
Golf roundup: Wise takes control at Honda Classic
-
Nation & World
Judge won’t move trial in George Floyd’s death; 13th juror picked
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.