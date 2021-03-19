I can’t remember if I’ve shared this with my readers, but many moons ago I lived in Iwakuni, Japan. I was a teen who had been raised on a standard American diet so I wasn’t as open to trying new culinary delights as I am now. I shrugged off many opportunities to taste the unfamiliar cuisine and regret that I wasn’t more adventurous when I had the chance.

However, since that time I have learned not only to be more open about sampling regional foods, but with the advent of the information highway and access to more far-flung ingredients, I’ve also learned how to “kitchen travel” by creating international meals in my own kitchen.

Especially as winter segues into spring, I find that I crave lighter vegetarian meals containing more greens. Both these recipes for healthy dishes can be made with all manner of green things. Just slightly adjust the cooking time. Broccoli, kale, spinach and pea pods can be tumbled together quickly and easily for similarly delicious results. No hot peppers in the fridge? Use some red pepper flakes or a few drops of hot sauce. No sesame seed in the cupboard? Slivered almonds or chopped walnuts work well, too.

Perhaps I’ll surprise you one day with a recipe for a Japanese dessert, but for now, we must “embrace the maple” by whipping up these gooey little tarts.

Dō itashimashite! (You’re welcome!)

Soba with Asparagus

1 pound asparagus, trimmed, with tips cut off

5 tablespoons white miso

4 tablespoons butter, softened

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh ginger, finely grated

12 ounces soba noodles

5 scallions, thinly sliced and divided

4 eggs, cooked sunny side up, over easy or softly poached

4 lemon wedges

Gomasio or sesame seeds (optional)

Dried seaweed, julienned (optional)

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cut asparagus stalks and tips into 1-inch pieces. In a large bowl, combine miso, butter and ginger.

Add soba to boiling water and cook for one minute. Add asparagus stalks and cook for another minute. Add tips and cook for another 2 minutes until soba is cooked al dente. Drain soba and asparagus, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.

Place soba and asparagus in bowl with miso butter. Add 3/4 of the sliced scallions and enough cooking liquid for a creamy consistency. Gently toss until the butter melts and coats the soba and noodles.

Divide soba mixture among four serving bowls and top with cooked eggs. Garnish with seaweed and gomasio. Serve with lemon. Yield: 4 servings

Spicy Chard

2 pounds rainbow chard leaves, julienned

1/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 scallions or 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely grated

1 small jalapeño or serrano chili, seeded and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons neutral-tasting oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons gomasio or sesame seeds

In a large wok over medium-high heat, bring water and salt to a boil. Place chard in the pan and cover. Cook for about 5 minutes until chard is wilted, stirring halfway through cooking time. Remove lid and continue cooking and stirring until liquid has evaporated, about 1-3 minutes. Transfer chard to a serving platter or bowl and wipe out wok.

Gently stir ginger and chili into the chard. Add oils to the wok and return to medium-high heat. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Pour seasoned oil over greens and toss to coat. Combine soy sauce and vinegar in a small bowl, drizzle over greens and toss again. Sprinkle with gomasio or sesame seeds. Yield: 4 servings

Maple-Brown Butter Tarts

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 teaspoon maple extract (optional)

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped (optional)

Sea salt (optional)

Pastry for a 9-inch single-crust pie

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Roll out pastry thinly on a floured surface and use a 3-inch diameter cookie cutter to cut out 12 circles. Place these in a muffin tin and set aside.

Brown the butter by placing it in a saucepan over medium heat, melting until it begins to steam and foam, keeping a close eye on it. Swirl gently, watching the color. When it turns golden brown, immediately remove from heat and whisk in maple syrup, brown sugar, beaten eggs, vanilla and maple extract if using. Gently sift and stir in flour so it doesn’t leave lumps. Stir in nuts if using.

Pour filling into pastry cups and bake for 10-12 minutes until puffed and browned. They will collapse as they cool. Sprinkle with sea salt if desired. Yield: 12 tarts

