GREENVILLE — 108 Nelson Ave.

$225,000, 2 Beds, 1 Bath, 700 SF

A-Frame alert! This cutie with scalloped edges and a 10’ x 22’ storage shed is on the southern end of Moosehead Lake, radiating rustic vibes. The “A” is echoed in the fireplace grate and what look like hand-hewn stairs go up to the loft. A homeowner’s association grants access to the lake, and the location is convenient to hiking, skiing, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and all other activities Maine’s evergreen wild offers.

STONINGTON — 6 Honk Way

$297,000, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 360 SF

The ocean is your front yard in this studio cottage located on a dock system over Stonington Harbor. Its use as a residence is a legacy permit, making it a truly unique property on Deer Isle. The light, bright and singular, open space (the bathroom has a door) puts you right in the corner of a working harbor, where you own 108’ of waterfront and have incredible views from the bay windows and French doors.

SACO — 16 Eastern Ave.

$479,900, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 448 SF

Camp Ellis is a quintessential, tiny beach community, and this is a classic, shingle-style cottage in miniature. It has an outdoor shower and looks straight down Pearl Ave. to the Atlantic Ocean, just a couple hundred feet away. Several parking spaces too. The listing says the cottage has “a strong rental history, no condo fees and is being sold fully furnished.”

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
on the market, real estate
Related Stories
Latest Articles