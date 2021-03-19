$225,000, 2 Beds, 1 Bath, 700 SF
A-Frame alert! This cutie with scalloped edges and a 10’ x 22’ storage shed is on the southern end of Moosehead Lake, radiating rustic vibes. The “A” is echoed in the fireplace grate and what look like hand-hewn stairs go up to the loft. A homeowner’s association grants access to the lake, and the location is convenient to hiking, skiing, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and all other activities Maine’s evergreen wild offers.
$297,000, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 360 SF
The ocean is your front yard in this studio cottage located on a dock system over Stonington Harbor. Its use as a residence is a legacy permit, making it a truly unique property on Deer Isle. The light, bright and singular, open space (the bathroom has a door) puts you right in the corner of a working harbor, where you own 108’ of waterfront and have incredible views from the bay windows and French doors.
$479,900, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 448 SF
Camp Ellis is a quintessential, tiny beach community, and this is a classic, shingle-style cottage in miniature. It has an outdoor shower and looks straight down Pearl Ave. to the Atlantic Ocean, just a couple hundred feet away. Several parking spaces too. The listing says the cottage has “a strong rental history, no condo fees and is being sold fully furnished.”
