Maine reported 238 new COVID-19 cases Friday as cases of the virus continue to increase.
In total, 48,070 cases have have been reported since the pandemic began, including 37,169 confirmed and 10,901 probable cases. The state also reported one additional death from the virus Friday, bringing the death toll to 728.
On Thursday, Maine’s seven-day daily average of new cases reached 200 for the first time in more than a month, and health officials said they were taking a look at what might be driving the recent increase. Cases peaked above 600 daily in mid-January following the holiday season before decreasing within a month, only to level off before beginning the recent upward trend.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the virus was not immediately available Friday morning. Overall, hospitalizations have fallen since January but are starting to climb again as cases increase. On Thursday there were 76 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, including 23 in critical care and six on ventilators.
On a positive note, vaccinations are continuing to increase. As of Thursday, more than 26 percent of Maine’s population had received the first dose of the vaccine and 15 percent are fully vaccinated. Currently, those 60 and older are being prioritized for vaccinations, along with teachers, school staff and licensed child care workers. Eligibility will open up to people in their 50s on April 1, and all adults will be eligible by May 1.
This story will be updated.

