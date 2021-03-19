Maine residents age 50 and older can start getting vaccinated for COVID-19 Tuesday and those age 16 and over are eligible starting April 19 under an accelerated schedule announced Friday.

The new timeline comes as some Maine vaccine providers are reporting availability of appointments and as Maine anticipates an increase in vaccine supply from the federal government.

“Maine has been working around the clock to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a news release. “As we continue to make progress, and with more appointments becoming available and an increase in supply expected in the coming weeks, we believe it is appropriate to accelerate our timeline and make more people eligible earlier.

“While this is certainly welcome news, Maine people should keep in mind that, even though they may be eligible, it still may take time to get an appointment and get shots into arms. We will continue to work with vaccine providers across Maine to expand our ability to deliver shots, and we are pleased that we are able to take this important step forward.”

The announcement comes as the state reported 238 new COVID-19 cases Friday and as the daily average of new cases has been trending upwards. In total, 48,070 cases have have been reported since the pandemic began, including 37,169 confirmed and 10,901 probable cases. The state also reported one additional death from the virus Friday, bringing the death toll to 728.

On Thursday, Maine’s seven-day daily average of new cases reached 200 for the first time in more than a month, and health officials said they were taking a look at what might be driving the recent increase. Cases peaked above 600 daily in mid-January following the holiday season before decreasing within a month, only to level off before beginning the recent upward trend. The seven-day daily average of new cases was at 203 Friday, up from 138 one month ago.

There are 77 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including 22 in critical care and nine on a ventilator. Overall, hospitalizations have fallen since January but are starting to climb again as cases increase. On Thursday there were 76 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, including 23 in critical care and six on ventilators.

On a positive note, vaccinations are continuing to increase. As of Thursday, more than 26 percent of Maine’s population had received the first dose of the vaccine and 15 percent are fully vaccinated. Currently, those 60 and older are being prioritized for vaccinations, along with teachers, school staff and licensed child care workers. Eligibility will open up to people in their 50s on April 1, and all adults will be eligible by May 1.

