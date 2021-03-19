More than $120,000 worth of fentanyl was seized by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the agency announced Friday afternoon.

Matthew Giguere, 35, Jonathan Charron, 33, and Courtney Brown, 22, all of Oakland, and Steven Recore, 27, of Waterville were arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the seizure.

MDEA agents based in Augusta had been investigating a group believed to be responsible for the distribution of fentanyl in Somerset County, the release said. During the investigation, agents found Charron making trips out of state to purchase illegal narcotics to resell in Maine.

Charron’s vehicle made an early trip Thursday morning and was stopped by MDEA agents and the Maine State Police at approximately 6:30 a.m. after exiting Interstate 95 northbound in Sidney.

Charron and Recore were in the vehicle. Agents seized the suspected fentanyl powder, two handguns and $8,700 in cash.

In a search of Charron’s home later Thursday afternoon, agents seized an additional 33 grams of fentanyl for a total of about 1.4 pounds, two rifles and $9,391 in suspected drug proceeds.

Charron, Recore, Brown and Giguere were all arrested and taken to the Kennebec County Jail. Charron and Recore were charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs. Bail for both was set at $100,000 cash. Charges were elevated to Class A because of the firearms in the vehicle and the quantity and type of drugs seized.

Giguere was charged as a fugitive from justice because of a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in New Hampshire, court documents said. He is being held without bail. Brown was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Oakland Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Kennebec Journal reporter Keith Edwards contributed to this report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: