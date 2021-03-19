WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the final seven minutes to continue his goal streak and rally the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers on Friday night for their seventh win in a row.

Ovechkin tied it on a rebound with 6:42 left and put the Capitals ahead on a nearly identical play with 3:33 remaining. He has scored in five consecutive games and has seven goals in the last seven.

Washington’s longtime captain now leads the team with 14 goals. After moving into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL career goals list earlier in the week, Ovechkin’s goals against the Rangers were Nos. 719 and 720, moving him closer to Marcel Dionne in fifth.

FLAMES 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Mark Giordano broke a tie midway through the second period, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and Calgary won at Toronto.

Matthew Tkachuk, Derek Ryan and Christopher Tanev also scored, and Rasmus Andersson had two assists. The Flames improved to 15-13-3, winning for the fourth time in five games since Darryl Sutter returned as coach after Geoff Ward was fired.

CANUCKS 3, CANADIENS 2: J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to give visiting Vancouver its fourth straight victory.

Miller scored his ninth of the season moments after Montreal’s Josh Anderson failed to convert a breakaway.

Montreal’s Nick Suzuki forced overtime with a power-play goal with 57 seconds left in regulation after goalie Jake Allen was pulled for an extra attacker.

NOTES

PENGUINS: Center Evgeni Malkin is out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury.

Malkin appeared to hurt his right knee in a loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Coach Mike Sullivan described Malkin as “week to week.”

