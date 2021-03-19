KENNEBUNK – The town is looking for community support to aid two families whose rental duplex was damaged in a fire on March 17.

Kennebunk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Lilac Lane. One unit was completely lost, while the second sustained heavy smoke and water damage, town officials said in a news release.

“Two of our local families, both long-time renters at the property, have been displaced and are seeking both temporary and permanent lodging,” the town said via its Facebook page. “Both families have children who attend RSU 21. The Belisle family has two boys ages 9 and 13, and the Lau family with two girls ages 6 and 8.”

The Kennebunk Social Services office, located at Kennebunk Town Hall, will serve as a drop-off location for gift cards that can be used for food and clothing. To make a donation, or offer assistance, contact the social services office at 207-604-1342 or [email protected].

The town also published GoFundMe pages for the Belisle family, https://gofund.me/ed0439f9 and Lau family, https://gofund.me/f74404a5.

