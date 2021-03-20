STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Joe Fagnano threw four touchdown passes, three going to Andre Miller, and rushed for another as the University of Maine erased a six-point halftime deficit and rallied past Stony Brook, 35-19, in a Colonial Athletic Association football game Saturday afternoon.

Maine improved to 2-1, winning its second straight after a 37-0 loss to Delaware. In the two wins, Fagnano has thrown eight TD passes, six of them to Miller.

Fagnano was 18 of 28 for 244 yards and did not throw an interception. Miller, from Old Town, caught eight passes for 133 yards.

For Stony Brook (0-3), Ty Son Lawton rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown. Delante Hellams Jr. had four catches for 68 yards, while quarterback Tyquell Fields was 11 of 25 for 108 yards.

Stony Brook jumped ahead on a 1-yard run by Fields with 2:15 left in the first quarter.

Fagnano answered early in the second quarter with a 3-yard run for a 7-6 lead. A 1-yard TD run by Lawton gave Stony Brook a 13-7 edge at halftime.

In the third quarter, Fagnano and Miller connected for scoring passes of 27 and 20 yards, giving the Black Bears a 21-13 lead.

Fields threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Hellams early in the fourth, but a 2-point conversion attempt failed. Fagnano then threw another touchdown pass to Miller – a 12-yarder with 7:34 left.

Fagnano’s 15-yard scoring strike to Shawn Bowman in the final minute closed to scoring.

Maine is now at the midpoint of its six-game spring schedule, which came about after the fall season was scrapped because of the coronavirus.

The Black Bears have a bye next week before playing Villanova on April 3 in Orono – though no fans will be allowed to attend. That’s followed by an April 10 game at Rhode Island and a finale against New Hampshire on April 17 in Orono.

