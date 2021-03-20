With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom made the cut.
“Our plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show,” said show producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh in a statement Friday. They’ve enlisted Emmy and Tony Award winning director Glenn Weiss to direct the live broadcast on April 25.
Although considerably scaled down from a normal year, the producers have said they are committed to holding an in-person event at Los Angeles’ Union Station for nominees, presenters and limited guests. There will also be a live component at the Dolby Theatre, which has been home to the Academy Awards since 2001.
But unlike the Golden Globes, which combined in-person and Zoom elements in its bicoastal broadcast, the Oscars are not making a virtual element possible for nominees who either can’t or don’t feel comfortable attending. The producers said they plan to treat the event like an active movie set with on-site COVID safety teams and testing protocols.
And, yes, they expect attendees to dress up.
“We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,” producers said.
The 93rd Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on April 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Fallout from Capitol riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill
-
Nation & World
Man accused of one slaying in New Jersey now says he killed 16
-
Nation & World
India, U.S. to expand military engagement, defense ties
-
Arts & Entertainment
In-person 93rd Oscars ‘will look like a movie, not a television show’
-
Arts & Entertainment
Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.