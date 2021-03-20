Re: “Maine Voices: Essential workers have earned the hazard pay Portland voters approved” (March 10), by Caleb Horton:

Mr. Horton mentioned Steve DiMillo is against hazard pay, but what Mr. Horton did not tell the readers is that Steve acknowledges and abides by the referendum: fact, not fiction.

I have worked for Steve for 17 years. He is hardworking, compassionate and the kind of boss anyone would love to work for. DiMillo’s has several employees who have worked there for 30 years-plus, the reason being the way Steve and the entire DiMillo family treat their employees.

Mr. Horton said DiMillo’s is not only surviving but thriving. At present we are a boat with no life rafts; “thriving” does not belong here. Mr. Horton also left DiMillo’s off his list of businesses that are paying the hazard pay. Why?

Mr. Horton should come to work at DiMillo’s and meet the employees who Steve never has betrayed, nor would ever betray, despite what Mr. Horton stated in his last line, then he should give Steve the apology he deserves. Mr. Horton’s words were not true and have no merit. While Mr. Horton attacks Steve’s character, there are numerous tenants at DiMillo’s Marina who support his place of employment and are customers at Whole Foods.

If I may borrow some words from Abraham Lincoln: “I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring the real facts.”

Anthony Quattrucci

Portland

