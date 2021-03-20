I would like to ask you a very important question: Would you like to see a transportation system in Maine that would provide a clean, affordable, sustainable, less noisy and less congested environment?

If yes (and why not?), please read Paul Weiss’ timely March 16 Maine Voices column (“Intercity passenger rail could solve many of Maine’s problems”), and then immediately take his sage advice and contact your legislator.

It is the answer to many things that plague our everyday existence!

Frank E. Reilly

Portland

