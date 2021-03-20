LOS ANGELES — John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 99-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after LeBron James left in the second quarter because of an injured right ankle.

Trae Young had 14 points and 11 assists for the Hawks, who opened an eight-game trip with their eighth straight victory under their new coach, Nate McMillan, but only after their defending champion Lakers lost their 17-time All-Star to an injury that could shake the NBA’s balance of power if it turns out to be serious.

James was hurt when he rolled his ankle under awkward contact from Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul. The 36-year-old superstar rolled on the ground and clutched at his ankle, yet got up and briefly stayed in the game.

James even hit a corner 3-pointer to extend his NBA-record streak of games with at least 10 points to 1,036, but he called a timeout and left the court shortly afterward. James knocked over a chair in frustration as he went to the locker room.

James’ absence left the Lakers without three starters in the second half, and the Hawks capitalized for their first road victory over Los Angeles since March 2016. All-NBA big man Anthony Davis missed his 14th consecutive game because of a right calf injury, and Marc Gasol missed his seventh straight game since February, sitting out under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

