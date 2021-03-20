SACO – Barbara E. Ellis, 64, of Saco, passed away unexpectedly doing what she loved to do, walking the beach, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. ﻿Barbara was born in Waterville on June 2, 1956, the daughter of Clement and Marcelle (Lachance) Vigue. She graduated valedictorian from Winslow High School, class of 1974. She also received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Farmington, also graduating in the top of her class.﻿Barbara was a home-maker who found pleasure in caring for and raising her family. During this time, she also balanced teaching adult education classes. Later, she started her teaching career at Saco Middle School as an Ed Tech and moved on to a 20-year career as a teacher with the Biddeford Middle School. Barbara found great joy in her career as she forged many long lasting relationships with her co-workers and students. She was known to have a kind ear and a warm smile, you rarely found one without the other.﻿Barbara was an outdoor enthusiast. She enjoyed hiking, cycling, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. Barbara was in her element while she was walking on the beach, a place that was her sanctuary. She tried to walk the beach daily rain or shine. Barbara had such an abundance of energy. She had an easy time keeping up with all her grandchildren, even if it meant boogie boarding on a beach day with them. ﻿Barbara enjoyed the small things in life. She was never one to complain about anything. She was happy being with family, attending church and her daily walks. ﻿Barbara was also devoted to her community. She volunteered at Southern Maine Healthcare, Biddeford City Theater, Merrill Auditorium and for the Saco Meals Program, a place where she met her husband Douglas. Barbara was grateful that Doug came into her life, and they were married on Oct. 3, 2015.﻿Barbara will be remembered as a thoughtful and selfless person who always thought of others first. She was kind and considerate and had a smile that lit up the room. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. ﻿On all the important days in our lives – and the regular ones too – she will be in our hearts and on our minds. She will be deeply missed by all those blessed enough to have known her.﻿She was predeceased by her mother, Marcelle and siblings, Steven Vigue and Nancy Lachance.﻿She is survived by her father, Clement, husband, Douglas Ellis and children, Craig Burgess and his wife Angela, Todd Burgess and his partner Sarah, Tracy Velazquez and her husband Javier, Heather Lecompte and her husband Wesley and Joshua Ellis and his wife Eryn. She is also survived by grandchildren, Keenan, Raina, Delaney, Xavier, Charlotte, Everest, Atlas, Hayden, Ian, Ella and Levi, and siblings, Mike Vique and his wife Michelle, Brian Vigue and his wife Betty, Sandy Martin and her husband Mike, Roma Maheu and her husband Steve and Kathy Mathieu and her husband Mike, nieces and nephews.﻿A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will be private. To view Barbara’s memorial page, watch her family video or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com﻿Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Barbara’s name toSaco Meals ProgramP.O. Box 513Saco, ME 04072

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous